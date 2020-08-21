9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Friday, August 21, 2020
type here...
Feature Lifestyle
Updated:

Miles sampa promotes the sport of polo

By staff
38 views
1
Feature Lifestyle Miles sampa promotes the sport of polo
staff

The Mayor of Lusaka Miles Sampa in collaboration with Vatra Water hosted a polo training session yesterday in his capacity as the Brand Ambassador for the Lusaka July 2020. The polo training was held at the Lusaka Polo Field as a countdown activity to the event which has been slated to happen in September. Following the earlier postponement of the Lusaka July 2020, PR Girl Media has confirmed that the Lusaka July will be held on the 5th of September under the fashion theme “polo in yellow”. Miles Sampa acknowledged that the event’s unique fusion of polo and fashion is one that caught his attention and hence his acceptance to be the Brand Ambassador for the Lusaka July 2020. The event which was introduced in 2016 is a prestigious occasion that calls on Zambia’s most fashionable personalities and celebrities to attend a day of glitz and glamour.

However, its not only fashion and glamour at the Lusaka July, the sport of polo is just as exciting with some of the country’s best polo players. In attendance at the Mayor’s polo training yesterday was best female polo player Tiki Brown and Sportsman of the year Damian Harris. Brown thanked the public for taking keen interest in the niche sport of polo stating that “as a player who has represented Zambia in international tournaments at home and abroad, Lusaka Polo Club appreciates the local support of polo and hopes to see more people coming out to watch our games when we resume tournaments in 2021”.

Also present at the polo training was Le Elementos Hotel who are event partners currently running a promotion for the Lusaka July 2020 where event enthusiasts can stand a chance to win event tickets by indulging in a meal at their hotel restaurant.

Previous articleLets Talk Music with Zambian Hiphop Artist Sticka

1 COMMENT

  1. Miles Sampas energy levels are applied very wisely than the minister for Lusaka province who is attacking innocent people, talking without thinking, always realizing too late and rushing back to apologize, like he did to the musicians and the Kaunda family and many others. Appears there is completely nobody to guide him, for some of us staunch PF members, we cant stomach this daily embarrassment. We ask Steven Masumba who does not brook nonsense from any leader to rise again and help us.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...
- Advertisement -

Latest News

Feature Lifestylestaff - 1

Miles sampa promotes the sport of polo

The Mayor of Lusaka Miles Sampa in collaboration with Vatra Water hosted a polo training session yesterday in his...
Read more
Entertainment News

Lets Talk Music with Zambian Hiphop Artist Sticka

staff - 0
Zambian Hiphop Artist Sticka shares about how to be consistent. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ekt6M8JdM-w
Read more
Columns

ACC DG in Contempt of Court: Who will watch the Watchman?

Chief Editor - 13
By Isaac Mwanza Introduction In the last few weeks, the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has come under spotlight, with some sections of society calling for its disbandment...
Read more
General News

MMD Wonders Whether the PF Government is Preparing for Civil Unrest

Chief Editor - 19
The Opposition New Hope Movement for Multi-party Democracy (MMD) has wondered why the Patriotic Front (PF) led Government has procured anti violence machinery for...
Read more
General News

Sinkamba Lambasts SADC Heads Again, Reiterates that they are A Bunch of Cheerleaders

Chief Editor - 10
Green Party President Peter Sinkamba has lambasted SADC Heads of State and Government for moving at lightning speed to cheer outcome of elections when...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Lets Talk Music with Afrimma Award winning artist, Hazel Mak

Feature Lifestyle staff - 0
Afrimma Award winning artist, Hazel Mak from Malawi shares tips on the importance of having a team. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=equ4zy_OMMc
Read more

Challenges of raising an autistic child

Feature Lifestyle staff - 10
In this episode of Studio Ken, two parents - Mainza and Len Kawanu - discuss the challenges of raising an autistic child and how...
Read more

LET’S TALK MUSIC

Feature Lifestyle staff - 0
Chembo Liandisha aka Chembomusic is Zambian singer/songwriter and Actor with over 5 years experience in the music industry. In 2017 she released her debut...
Read more

Mampi releases “Ubepelefye” featuring Bobby East

Feature Lifestyle staff - 5
Zambian celebrated songbird Mampi releases her much anticipated music video captioned “Ubepelefye” which features XYZ Entertainment CEO Bobby East. The song was produced by KB (Killer Beats) with Visuals...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.