The Mayor of Lusaka Miles Sampa in collaboration with Vatra Water hosted a polo training session yesterday in his capacity as the Brand Ambassador for the Lusaka July 2020. The polo training was held at the Lusaka Polo Field as a countdown activity to the event which has been slated to happen in September. Following the earlier postponement of the Lusaka July 2020, PR Girl Media has confirmed that the Lusaka July will be held on the 5th of September under the fashion theme “polo in yellow”. Miles Sampa acknowledged that the event’s unique fusion of polo and fashion is one that caught his attention and hence his acceptance to be the Brand Ambassador for the Lusaka July 2020. The event which was introduced in 2016 is a prestigious occasion that calls on Zambia’s most fashionable personalities and celebrities to attend a day of glitz and glamour.

However, its not only fashion and glamour at the Lusaka July, the sport of polo is just as exciting with some of the country’s best polo players. In attendance at the Mayor’s polo training yesterday was best female polo player Tiki Brown and Sportsman of the year Damian Harris. Brown thanked the public for taking keen interest in the niche sport of polo stating that “as a player who has represented Zambia in international tournaments at home and abroad, Lusaka Polo Club appreciates the local support of polo and hopes to see more people coming out to watch our games when we resume tournaments in 2021”.

Also present at the polo training was Le Elementos Hotel who are event partners currently running a promotion for the Lusaka July 2020 where event enthusiasts can stand a chance to win event tickets by indulging in a meal at their hotel restaurant.