By Antonio Mwanza

From that February day, in 2003 when President Levy Mwanawasa went to Parliament and slapped President Chiluba with 168 charges of corruption, the fight against corruption in Zambia has become a political tool that politicians have often used to target political opponents to gain political mileage by shouting ‘corruption’ the loudest.

In this country, many people believe that corruption is only corruption if it involves a politician. Like if you pay a bribe to obtain a Drivers Licence, or if you pay a traffic police officer a K50 to avoid being charged with a traffic offense such as over speeding that is not corruption. In Zambia corruption is most treated as corruption when a politician is named or involved; the whole fight against corruption has been corrupted and politicized.

Equally, the levels of lack of information and misinformation is not helping matters. Many people believe that Government resources are in the hands and control of politicians. This is very far from the truth: Politicians don’t control state coffers, it is the technocrats, the Permanent Secretaries and their fellow bureaucrats who are CONTROLLING and SPENDING agents of state resources not politicians. That is essentially why the Auditor General’s and the Public Accounts Reports cite technocrats and not politicians as culprits of corruption and abuse of public resources because they are the ones in charge of the state coffers not the politicians.

You fight corruption not by shouting the loudest or by accusing others of corruption, no, you fight corruption by taking the necessary fiscal, social and legislative steps to address the causes, seal the loopholes and punish the culprits.

While Levy Mwanawasa used the fight against corruption to market himself, the results clearly show that other than using the fight against corruption for political gain there were no real practical measures that he and his government took to stamp out corruption.

For instance Levy’s so called Task Force Against corruption only enriched his lawyer friends whom he appointed on the Task Force. 18 million dollars of taxpayers money was spent on Mwanawasa’s lawyer friends and foreign investigations while Chiluba was acquitted of all the charges.

In fact the independent Evaluation Report done by a consortium of international donors concluded that many stakeholders believed that The Task Force was used as a personal tool by Mwanawasa to settle political scores and market himself as an anti-graft President for political expediency.

Like I earlier said, you don’t fight corruption by shouting ‘corruption’ the loudest, you fight corruption by putting in place the appropriate fiscal, social and legislative measures to combat draft and that is exactly what the PF Government has done as can be demonstrated by the numerous PRACTICAL steps that this Government has put in place:

Strengthening legislation: The PF Government has strengthened the anti-graft laws by for instance introducing the Public Finance Management Laws as well as operationalizing the Financial Intelligence Centre(FIC). Additionally, Cabinet has since agreed to further strengthen and re-align the mandate and operations of FIC and ACC to ensure a more cohesive and effective way of fighting corruption. The Government Increased funding to improve the management and operational capacity of ACC as well as FIC and other investigative wings. The PF Government is paying particular interest to to increasing the staffing levels of the ACC and other investigative wings with the correct number of skilled experts in various anti-graft techniques. The PF Government has embarked on the decentralization process of the ACC to ensure widespread presence especially in urban and peri-urban areas of the country. Government has continued education and sensitization of the negative effects of corruption as well and the unwavering support that the PF Government has continued to give to the work and mandate of the Auditor General’s office as well as the Public Accounts Committee of Parliament are yielding major results as an be seen from the increased number of prosecutions and convictions of erring officers. President Edgar Chagwa Lungu has demonstrated unparalleled leadership by not shielding any member of his administration from being investigated and prosecuted by the competent courts of law. Under ECL, there are no sacred cows, anyone and every one whether Minister or an ordinary cadre is subject to the law of the land.

Ultimately it will take you and me, not just ECL and officials to fight corruption; corruption is a moral, social as well as a legal issue and it will take every one of us to demonize and fight it.