Wednesday, September 30, 2020
Davies Mwila warns PF members against rushing to the media to embarrass a sitting Cabinet Minister

By Chief Editor
THE RULING Patriotic Front (PF) has warned that it will deal with any party official that rushes to the media to embarrass a sitting Cabinet Minister over an administrative issue.

PF Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Hon Davies Mwila says there must be order and discipline in the ruling party.

Speaking when he addressed the media earlier today, the Secretary-General said he does not expect any party official to rush to the media to discuss internal issues of the party.

“The mobilization teams were created to supplement party structures but of late, I have heard statements that I thought I should talk about. All issues being raised about mobilization are supposed to be dealt with administratively. I do not expect anyone to rush to the media on matters of administrative nature,” said Hon Mwila.

“I have heard that a Cabinet Minister has no power to discipline any official! You should know that a Cabinet Minister can complain to my Office and I will deal with you. I will not allow anarchy in the party! There must be order – so if Honourable Bowman Lusambao has gone wrong, the matter must be dealt with administratively. If anyone is going to the media to embarrass the Minister, I will deal with you. Consider this a warning.”

Meanwhile, SG Mwila has lifted the suspension of Luanshya District Chairman Mr. Golden Mulenga because he has shown remorse.

“I have lifted the suspension for Luanshya District Chairman Golden Mulenga because he has been remorseful during the time of suspension.”

