Friday, September 24, 2021
Money recovered in Lusaka in safe hands-BOZ

By Chief Editor
The Bank of Zambia has dispelled allegations in some sections of the media that Central Bank officials were ordered to withdraw huge amounts of cash from the Bank to distribute to third parties.

In a statement released to the media yesterday, Bank of Zambia, Assistant Director Communications, Besnat Mwanza says the Central Bank has noted with concern the allegations.

“The Bank of Zambia does not hold accounts for individuals but interacts with the public in terms of the issuance of currency through commercial banks. The public only has access to currency through various channels offered by financial service providers such as Automated Teller Machines, over – the – counter and their agents. Members of the public cannot access cash directly from the Bank,” she said

Ms. Mwanza said false reports suggesting otherwise have the potential to tarnish the image of the central bank and destabilize the financial sector and the economy.

And Mr Mwanza clarified that the money recovered in Lusaka recently, was found packed in travelling bags and had to be transferred to the Bank of Zambia for safe keeping.

She explained that this, therefore, necessitated the use of lockable and sealable trunks to safely transport the money from the point of seizure to the Bank.

“Members of the public are urged to desist from circulating false news. The matter under investigation on the seized cash is being handled by the Zambia Police Service to whom we refer any further queries,” she said.

Previous articleThe Cult of Bally, The Cult of Baal: Why Questioning President HH is Offensive to UPND Cadres

