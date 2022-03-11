9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Friday, March 11, 2022
type here...
Sports
Updated:

“Bravo” Nchanga Rangers Rise To Third in Promotion Race

By sports
53 views
0
Sports "Bravo" Nchanga Rangers Rise To Third in Promotion Race
sportshttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Promotion contenders Nchanga Rangers have sneaked into third place on the FAZ National Division 1 table after the midweek victory over Gomes at home.

Angel Lubamba’s first half goal propelled Nchanga to a 1-0 victory over Gomes in the Week 27 match played at Nchanga Stadium in Chingola.

This was Nchanga’s fifth consecutive win.

Brave have 46 points, four behind leaders FC Muza as at Week 27.

Nchanga are just a point below second placed Lumwana Radiants, who have two games in hand.

In other midweek games, Mufulira Wanderers thumped Trident 2-0 way in Kalumbila.

Manix Nengelwa and Francis Simunyika were the scorers for Mighty.

Mighty are number five on the table with 43 points, just three points away from the last promotion spot.

Kitwe United forced a 2-2 draw at Kabwe Youth and Young Buffaloes were held to a 1-1 draw by visiting Luapula Green Eagles.

Previous articleIDC gets new Board to be Chaired by President Hakainde Hichilema

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Sportssports - 0

“Bravo” Nchanga Rangers Rise To Third in Promotion Race

Promotion contenders Nchanga Rangers have sneaked into third place on the FAZ National Division 1 table after the midweek...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Asanovic Gives Chipolopolo a C-Plus After Friendly Loss

Sports sports - 2
Chipolopolo coach Aljosa Asanovic says his team could have done better in Wednesday’s 1-0 friendly defeat to the Copperbelt Select at Nkana Stadium in...
Read more

Shepolopolo Stars Kundananji Urges Girls To Take Up Sport

Sports sports - 0
Shepolopolo star Rachael Kundananji is urging more women and girls to take sports. This year’s International Women’s Day was been themed: “Gender equality today for...
Read more

The-Rest Team Beats Chipolopolo

Sports sports - 0
Chipolopolo coach Aljosa Asanovic has a fairly good initial idea of what he has on the home-front after his All-Stars team lost 1-0 on...
Read more

WEEKEND SCORECARD: Asanovic Starts Chipolopolo Local Camp

Sports sports - 0
Chipolopolo coach Aljosa Asanovic on Monday commenced his first training camp when 40 local players converging in Ndola to prepare for the two-legged All-Stars...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.