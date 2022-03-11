Promotion contenders Nchanga Rangers have sneaked into third place on the FAZ National Division 1 table after the midweek victory over Gomes at home.

Angel Lubamba’s first half goal propelled Nchanga to a 1-0 victory over Gomes in the Week 27 match played at Nchanga Stadium in Chingola.

This was Nchanga’s fifth consecutive win.

Brave have 46 points, four behind leaders FC Muza as at Week 27.

Nchanga are just a point below second placed Lumwana Radiants, who have two games in hand.

In other midweek games, Mufulira Wanderers thumped Trident 2-0 way in Kalumbila.

Manix Nengelwa and Francis Simunyika were the scorers for Mighty.

Mighty are number five on the table with 43 points, just three points away from the last promotion spot.

Kitwe United forced a 2-2 draw at Kabwe Youth and Young Buffaloes were held to a 1-1 draw by visiting Luapula Green Eagles.