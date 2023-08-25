A -2-year -old boy of Mpatamato Township in Luanshya district has died after he sustained burn wounds when the house he was sleeping in caught fire.

The incident happened on 23 rd August, 2023 around 12:00 hours when the mother left him sleeping in the house.

Copperbelt Police Commissioner Peacewell Mweemba confirmed that said the incident happened when mother to the deceased, Rhodah Sinyangwe, 28, who sells tomatoes by the roadside had gone to check on her merchandise around 11:50 hours leaving her son sleeping in the house.

Ms Sinyangwe shortly heard people shouting that her cabin was on fire, and when she rushed back, found her neighbors breaking down the door to rescue her son.

Efforts by the neighbors managed to break the door to the house and quench the fire, but the child had sustained burns all over his body.

The deceased was rushed to Roan hospital where he was admitted.

The matter was reported to the police and the fire brigade officers rushed to the scene.

The cause of the fire is not yet established although it is suspected to have been caused by an electrical fault.

The police have since opened an inquiry into the matter.

The two year old boy died two days later at Roan Hospital.