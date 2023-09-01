By Pennipher Nyirenda (
A few days ago, I had the privilege of visiting veteran broadcaster Kenneth Maduma. I was moved when Mrs. Maduma told me that every so often, he talks about people he worked with, and among those names are the likes of Doris Mulenga, and believe it or not, my name is among them!
It was lovely spending time with him and Mum Maduma, a moment I will treasure forever.
You see folks, I worked with one Kenneth Maduma at Radio Phoenix and ZNBC. Of course, before then, his voice was a huge part of my childhood largely because my mother has always loved radio and we’d listen to ZNBC news using her ‘two-band radio’ while sitting on a mpasa. To date, she has the same routine wherever she is in the house.
During my stint at Radio Phoenix, I felt extremely privileged when the new stories I had written were read by the one and only Kenneth Maduma.
The yo bally in me nicknamed him “Ken Dumz” and everyone joined in! (Billy Kazoka can attest).
When I joined ZNBC, Mr. Maduma was Director of Programmes and he supported the news team that I was part of. Beyond that, he consistently supported my career even when he was appointed to a diplomatic role.
To appreciate his role in my life, I had a table named after him at my wedding, and I was glad that he made it!
I celebrate you Ken Dumz and want to thank Mrs. Maduma for allowing me to spend time with the family.
(Facebook Post)
Very nostalgic article. I remember drinking tarino and listening to maduma on the radio. I miss the old days
UNIP is the pillar of the nation! Here is the news; I am Kenneth Maduma.
And choose the waste picture of Ba Maduma.
Your name is Jennifer Nyerenda, not Phennifer.
Why cant it be Phennifer? Lets not make too much noise about slave names when we dont even know their onomastics.
Now, that was a voice on the radio!!! So mellow to listen to….
Nostalgic indeed. Reminds me of great newscasters like Peter Mweemba, Joseph Kuluneta, Harrold Besa, Fred Chunga, Mann Sichalwe, Margaret Zimba-Phiri, Lewis Muliyunda, …the list can go on.
I remember that the MMD searched for Fred Chunga and brought him back on air but it was brief as he again went into the grass. They also brought in Charles Muyamwa
And greats like Leonard Kantumoya. Does anyone know where he is? I last heard of him at Daily Mail then he dissappeared.