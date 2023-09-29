Eight (8) teams have a chance to go top of the Super Division table as the campaign enters round six this weekend.

League leaders FC Muza and second placed Power Dynamos are not in action due to away CAF Club engagement on Sunday.

This leaves teams below the CAF envoys that include Zesco United, Red Arrows, Kabwe Warriors, Mufulira Wanderers, Nkwazi, Zanaco, Mutondo Stars and Kansanshi Dynamos with a chance to assume league leadership.

Third placed Zesco are hosting struggling Green Eagles at Arthur Davies Stadium on Saturday.

Eagles are fourth from the foot of the table with five points in five matches.

In the Lusaka derby, Arrows will tackle Napsa Stars at Sunset Stadium.

SUPER DIVISION – WEEK 6

Saturday, 30 September 2023

13h00 Red Arrows Vs NAPSA Stars | Sunset Stadium

13h00 Mutondo Stars Vs Mufulira Wanderers | Arthur Davies

15h00 ZANACO Vs Prison Leopards | Sunset Stadium

15h00 ZESCO United Vs Green Eagles | Arthur Davies Stadium

Sunday, 1 October 2023

15h00 Kabwe Warriors Vs Nkwazi | Godfrey Chitalu Stadium

15h00 Kansanshi Dynamos Vs Konkola Blades | Nchanga

15h00 Nkana Vs Trident FC | Woodlands Stadium