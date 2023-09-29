President Hakainde Hichilema has officially inaugurated the 2023 Zambeef wheat harvest season, rallying the nation’s farmers to elevate overall crop production to new heights.

Addressing a gathering at the Mpongwe Zambeef farm in Mpongwe District, President Hichilema emphasized the importance of efficient resource utilization to boost production per hectare. The President also commended Zambeef for its remarkable success story, showcasing its commitment to invest $100 million in enhancing production.

Zambeef’s achievement of a remarkable nine tonnes per hectare of crops at the Mpongwe farm, President Hichilema noted, sets a high standard that can inspire other farmers across the country. He further emphasized that Zambeef’s record harvest for the year aligns with the government’s vision of increasing grain productivity.

President Hichilema underlined the significance of maize as a commercially attractive crop, expressing confidence that such attraction will result in higher production levels. He called for a shift from the current 3.3 million-tonne crop production to a colossal 100 million tonnes through improved productivity.

In response to the President’s call, Agriculture Minister Reuben Mtolo urged Zambeef and other farmers to consider planting more maize to alleviate the price of this essential staple food.

Simultaneously, Jervis Zimba, President of the Zambia National Farmers Union (ZNFU), appealed to Finance and National Planning Minister Situmbeko Musokotwane, who is set to present the national budget, to consider zero-rating all agricultural commodities for the next five years.

Faith Mukutu, Chief Executive Officer of Zambeef, committed her company to expanding maize cultivation, recognizing the importance of stabilizing the price of this staple food in the market.

Copperbelt Minister Elisha Matambo, earlier in the event, heralded the province’s resurgence, attributing it to the government’s positive strides over the past two years. He also commended private sector players like Zambeef for their contribution to off-season production and the broader agricultural sector.



In his concluding remarks, President Hichilema acknowledged the critical role agriculture plays in his administration’s economic transformation and job creation strategy. He expressed appreciation for Zambeef and other partners’ collaboration and welcomed the construction of a state-of-the-art flour mill at the Mpongwe farm, a significant step towards value addition.

The President called on all stakeholders to collectively combat the global food crisis and reduce food insecurity by ramping up production and productivity. In his vision for a ‘New Dawn,’ President Hichilema reaffirmed his commitment to uplifting Zambia’s agricultural sector and improving food security for all its citizens.