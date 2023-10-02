Nkana coach Ian Bakala has lamented Sunday’s goalless home draw against promoted side Trident at Woodlands Stadium in Lusaka.

Winless and bottom placed Nkana have scored one goal in six matches played.

Kalampa have two points in the Super Division season.

“I think the only problem is scoring and we just have to continue working on scoring,” Bakala told journalists in a post match comment.

He said Nkana players are under pressure to score and win their first match of the

“There is pressure; we still need the first win of the season. I think players are under pressure,” Bakala said.

Nkana’s next match will be against Mighty Mufulira Wanderers away at Shinde Stadium.

Meanwhile, Zesco United are the new league leaders after beating Green Eagles 3-2 in their home match played at Arthur Davies Stadium in Kitwe.

Zesco have a superior goal difference against Red Arrows and Mutondo Stars, who have 11 points apiece after victories over the weekend.



FAZ Super Division Week 6

01.10.2023

Nkana 0-0 Trident

Kabwe Warriors 1-1 Nkwazi

Kansanshi Dynamos 0-1 Konkola Blades

30.10.2023

Red Arrows 1-0 NAPSA Stars

Mutondo Stars 2-1 Mufulira Wanderers

ZANACO 0-0 Prison Leopards

ZESCO United 3-2 Green Eagles