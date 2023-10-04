Ghanaian Minister of Communication and Digitalisation , Ursula Owusu Ekuful says plans are under way to construct the largest data centre in Africa costing Three hundred million dollars to be housed in Ghana.

Ms. Ekuful says the Ghanaian government is working in collaboration with Africa Data Centre Limited and says it is important to localise African data and keep it on the continent in order to promote African data sovereignty and have better governance on how data is used.

She said that proper digital infrastructure remains key in the digitisation process in Africa and governments working with the private sector, is the way to go to provide the services to the masses.

Ms. Ekuful was speaking during the Digital Government infrastructure situation analysis session during the ongoing Digital Government Africa 2023 Africa’s first Ministerial E- government Summit being held at Ciela in Chongwe.

She explained that in Ghana, the government plans on putting up 2016 cell sites to connect over four million people across the country who do not have access to digital services especially in rural areas.

Ms. Ekuful explained that “The country has mandatory national roaming meaning despite the network, one is using a client is able to connect using any cell sites picking the strongest signal to enable their device to operate. We are also moving towards connecting all government institutions across the country which include selected court houses, local government institutions, police stations and hospitals among others to enable them to receive information quickly’’.

Minister of Technology and Science Felix Mutati, explained that the Zambian government has this year put in tax incentives and concessions around digital infrastructure including the guidelines.

He said the incentives are contributing positively to digital infrastructure enhancement by the private sector in the country as can be seen through more connectivity towers in rural areas.

Mr. Mutati stated that the private sector has been connecting internet fiber across the 10 provinces in the country and seven out of the 8 neighbouring countries, as well, which has been made possible due to incentives made by the government.

“This year alone we have seen the private sector planting the development of new data centers to drive the delivery of service. The power of incentives to drive investment is crucial beyond the incentives we have worked with the private sector to remove the bureaucracy and compliance costs that were holding back the implantation of direct investments as well as provided the support for policy framework for the private sector which the government called co-location ,’’ he explained.

The Digital Government Africa 2023 Africa’s first Ministerial E- government summit is running under the theme “Transforming Governments through the digital age”.

The Summit brings together over 40 countries within the African Continent.

President Hakainde Hichilema is expected to officially open the Summit tomorrow.