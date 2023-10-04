In a resolute commitment to enhance the quality of education and provide a comfortable learning environment for the nation’s youth, the President Hichilema has declared that no child shall sit on the floor in Zambian schools by December 2023. This promise was reiterated by Henry Kapata, the Director and Spokesperson for the Ministry of Information and Media when he visited Kitwe on the Copperbelt, where desks were ceremoniously handed over to various schools as part of this transformative initiative.

Mr.Kapata expressed the government’s unwavering commitment to advancing education in Zambia. This initiative not only underscores the importance of access to quality education but also highlights the determination to uplift the educational standards in the country.

The President’s vision for improved educational infrastructure and accessibility was evident during the symbolic desk handover ceremony. Several schools in Kitwe received essential furniture to ensure that every student has a proper desk and chair to sit on while pursuing their education. The following schools were beneficiaries of this effort:

Justin Kabwe Combined School: 100 desks

Mapalo Primary School: 50 desks

Kitwe Main Combined School: 50 desks

Natwange Combined School: 100 desks

Salem Primary School: 50 desks

Mindolo Secondary School: 100 desks

Chibansa Primary School: 50 desks

Kamitondo Secondary School: 100 desks