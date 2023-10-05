About 661 animals in Kaoma district have tested positive to the deadly Contagious Bovine Plural Pneumonia (CBPP), a disease that affects the lungs of the animals causing them to develop a cough.

Kaoma District Veterinary Officer, Mwiinga Lilanda who is also acting Coordinator confirmed the development in an interview.

Dr. Lilanda has disclosed that a total of 9,718 samples were collected for testing, out of which 661 were found positive, an indication that the disease is still prevalent in the district.

He said the team from the Veterinary department is on the ground, collecting blood samples before vaccinations to ascertain the extent of the disease.

Blood samples collected are from Chitwa, Kalumwange and part of Mangango areas but the disease is more prevalent in Winda area.

Dr. Lilanda lamented that some farmers in Winda area were however hesitant to have their animals tested, saying they do not want them slaughtered once they test positive.

“We are facing resistance from farmers in Winda area because they just want their animals vaccinated, they fear having them slaughtered once they test positive to the disease, it is not right for us to vaccinate the animal without testing it for CBPP,” he said.

Dr. Lilanda further said by law nobody is supposed to refuse to have their animals tested and vaccinated due to the nature of the disease.

He appealed to farmers to cooperate with officers on the ground in order to ensure that the disease is contained.

Dr. Lilanda nevertheless, commended farmers that understand the importance of having their animals tested and vaccinated and urged them to continue doing so.

Over 8,000 animals have died, since the disease broke out in the district in 2019.

According to latest statistics, Kaoma district has a population of about 15,000 cattle, out of which 5,000 have not been tested and vaccinated due to farmer resistance.