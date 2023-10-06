A 28 year old teacher of Stela –Malis private school in Kitwe district has drowned during the teachers day celebration at sunset pleasure resort.

Copperbelt province Police commanding Officer Peacewell Mweemba said Pathious Mulenga 29 who was in the company of 18 teachers from the same school went to commemorate teacher’s day where he drowned in a swimming pool.

“ Brief facts of the matter are that on 5 October 10 2023 around 09.00hrs, the deceased in the company of other eighteen (18) teachers left their school located in Twatasha township for the Teacher’s Day celebration at Sunset Pleasure Resort, Zamtan area off Kitwe-Ndola dual carriageway.

In the course of their celebration around 15.30hrs, they all went for a swim in the pool at the same resort,” Mr Mweemba said.

He added that unfortunately, the deceased was only noticed to be at the bottom of the pool and unable to come out.

He said fellow teachers pulled Mulenga out and tried to give him first Aid.

“When they saw that the condition was not improving, they immediately rushed him to Wusakile Mine Hospital where he was unfortunately pronounced dead,” he stated.

Mr Mweemba said a report was then made by Fred Chilufya 28 on behalf of the school.

He added that Police have since opened up an Inquiry file and the body has been inspected but no physical injuries have been observed.

He further added the body was taken to Kitwe Teaching Hospital mortuary.