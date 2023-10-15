In a recent update provided by Henry Kapata, Director and Spokesperson for the Ministry of Information and Media, the current situation regarding Zambia National Service (ZNS) mealie meal production was unveiled, shedding light on important developments to meet the growing demand for this essential staple.

Key highlights of the update include:

ZNS Chongwe Milling Plant: The Chongwe Milling Plant, one of the three ZNS milling plants, boasts a daily production capacity of 40 tons.

Chinese-Aided Project: These three milling plants were constructed as part of a China-aided project, a testament to the strong and enduring partnership between Zambia and the People’s Republic of China.

Other Plant Locations: In addition to Chongwe, the two other milling plants are located in Monze and Mpika, with impressive daily production capacities of 240 tons each.

Official Handover: The Chongwe Milling Plant was officially handed over to the Zambian Government on June 3, 2022.

Effective Operation: Since the handover, the Chongwe Milling Plant has been operating effectively, serving the local community and contributing to mealie meal production.

Expanding Capacity: In response to the high demand for mealie meal in Lusaka, the ZNS Command made the strategic decision to enhance mealie meal production by complementing the Chongwe Plant with Superior and Mushe Milling Plants.

Henry Kapata emphasized that increasing production capacity is essential in making mealie meal more accessible and affordable to the citizens of Lusaka and beyond. By expanding the production facilities, the government is addressing the growing demand for this staple food product.