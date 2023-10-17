Chipolopolo thumped Uganda 3-0 in a friendly match played in the Middle East on Tuesday evening.

This was Zambia’s second friendly match in six days having succumbed to a 1-0 loss to Egypt last Thursday.

At the Al Hamriya Sports Club Stadium in Sharjah, Leicester City striker Patson Daka was the star of the game after netting a brace.

Daka put Avram Grant’s side in front when converting from the spot six minutes into the match.

Forward Fashion Sakala doubled the lead in the 64th minute with Daka completing his double five minutes later.

The Chipolopolo Boys are warming up for the upcoming FIFA World Cup qualifiers and the January Africa Cup of Nations.

Zambia’s Starting Line up against Uganda:

Francis Mwansa 1, Roderick Kabwe (C) 23, Golden Mafwenta 21, Zepheniah Phiri 24, Dominic Chanda 25, Stopilla Sunzu 13, Emmanuel Banda 12, Edward Chilufya 14, Patson Daka 20, Kings Kangwa 22, Fashion Sakala 10