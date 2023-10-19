Get ready for a musical journey like no other as Zambian artist, Roberto, drops his latest masterpiece, “Poverty.” This vibrant afro beat anthem, featuring a mix of English and Nyanja lyrics, is here to make your spirit soar.

“Poverty” fuses captivating guitar melodies, synth, afro drums, and the infectious Log Drum. With a tempo of 200 BPM, it’ll have you dancing and feeling inspired.

This song is all about breaking free from the fear of poverty and choosing motivating influences in your life. Roberto’s message encourages you to surround yourself with positivity and work hard towards your dreams.