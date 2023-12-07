In an official press statement, the Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) extended its heartfelt congratulations to the Zambia Women National Team, the Copper Queens, for securing qualification to the Morocco 2024 Women Africa Cup of Nations. This triumph follows a resounding 6-0 victory over Angola on the night and an impressive 12-0 aggregate score.

FAZ President, Andrew Kamanga, expressed his pride in the Copper Queens, applauding their consecutive qualification for the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON). Kamanga emphasized that the team has not only made the nation proud but has also solidified its status as a regular contender on the international stage.

“On behalf of my executive committee and myself, I wish to congratulate the Copper Queens and the technical bench for sealing qualification to next year’s WAFCON,” stated Kamanga. “The Copper Queens brand has continued to grow and establish itself as a regular at international tournaments.”

Highlighting the team’s consistent improvement, Kamanga remarked on their progressive performances at each tournament. With qualification secured, he outlined the next steps, focusing on laying the groundwork for thorough preparations.

“Like we have done for any single team that has qualified for major tournaments, we will liaise with the technical bench over an intensive preparatory program,” Kamanga assured.

The FAZ president extended his gratitude to the passionate fans who turned up at the Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola to support the Copper Queens during their historic debut at the 44,000-capacity stadium. He urged fans to continue rallying behind the team with the same enthusiasm.

“Thanks to the fans that thronged Levy Mwanawasa Stadium that lit the atmosphere and gave our girls an extra push. We urge the fans to continue with the same spirit,” Kamanga expressed his appreciation. He also recognized the efforts of the FAZ secretariat staff, acknowledging their hard work in making the qualification a reality.

The Copper Queens’ stellar performance on Tuesday evening, securing a 6-0 victory over Angola, showed their dominance and determination, culminating in a commanding 12-0 aggregate triumph.