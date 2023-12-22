In response to growing concerns over international boundaries, particularly between Zambia and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), President Hakainde Hichilema has pledged to protect the country’s borders. President Hichilema emphasized the importance of revisiting the issue of international boundaries, addressing the specific concerns raised by residents in Luapula Province.
The President expressed his commitment to reviewing the matter after the upcoming General Election in the Democratic Republic of Congo. This assurance came during a meeting with Senior Chief Puta of Chienge district at the Community House in Lusaka.
Senior Chief Puta highlighted the evolving nature of the demarcation between Zambia and the DRC, noting that the beacons marking the boundary have been displaced towards the Zambian side. Concerned about this development, Chief Puta appealed to President Hichilema to engage with his Congolese counterpart to discuss and address the border-related issues post the DRC’s elections.
In acknowledging the concerns brought forth by Chief Puta, President Hichilema reiterated his commitment to safeguarding Zambia’s territorial integrity. He assured the traditional leader and the people of Luapula Province that the matter would be given due attention and addressed through diplomatic channels.
In a separate note, Senior Chief Puta expressed gratitude to President Hichilema for the recent pardon extended to former Finance Minister Katele Kalumba. The Traditional Leader appreciated the President’s decision to grant clemency to Kalumba, demonstrating a spirit of reconciliation and unity.
If he means what he’s said then let’s reclaim the Pedicle up to Mpweto.
When it comes to disputes over African borders, it is important to recognize that this is not solely an African issue. The legacies of colonialism continue to have a profound impact on the continent, including the drawing of arbitrary borders that often disregarded pre-existing ethnic, cultural, and geographic realities. As a result, many African countries have been grappling with border disputes and territorial claims that have deep historical roots, and the resolution of these issues requires a nuanced and multilateral approach.
It is true that many of the current leaders in Africa were born after their countries gained independence, and therefore may not have firsthand experience of the colonial era or the circumstances surrounding the drawing of borders. This lack of direct experience can indeed present challenges when addressing historical border disputes. However, it is essential to recognize that the legacies of colonialism continue to shape the geopolitical landscape of Africa, and the impacts of arbitrary border delineations are still felt by millions of people across the continent.