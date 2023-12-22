In response to growing concerns over international boundaries, particularly between Zambia and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), President Hakainde Hichilema has pledged to protect the country’s borders. President Hichilema emphasized the importance of revisiting the issue of international boundaries, addressing the specific concerns raised by residents in Luapula Province.

The President expressed his commitment to reviewing the matter after the upcoming General Election in the Democratic Republic of Congo. This assurance came during a meeting with Senior Chief Puta of Chienge district at the Community House in Lusaka.

Senior Chief Puta highlighted the evolving nature of the demarcation between Zambia and the DRC, noting that the beacons marking the boundary have been displaced towards the Zambian side. Concerned about this development, Chief Puta appealed to President Hichilema to engage with his Congolese counterpart to discuss and address the border-related issues post the DRC’s elections.

In acknowledging the concerns brought forth by Chief Puta, President Hichilema reiterated his commitment to safeguarding Zambia’s territorial integrity. He assured the traditional leader and the people of Luapula Province that the matter would be given due attention and addressed through diplomatic channels.

In a separate note, Senior Chief Puta expressed gratitude to President Hichilema for the recent pardon extended to former Finance Minister Katele Kalumba. The Traditional Leader appreciated the President’s decision to grant clemency to Kalumba, demonstrating a spirit of reconciliation and unity.