Today’s Scripture

“I am the Lord’s servant,” Mary answered. “May your word to me be fulfilled.”

Luke 1:38, NIV

Not by Your Strength

Friend, it would have been so easy for Mary to doubt the angel’s promise that she would give birth to Jesus without a man being involved. But consider Mary’s response: “I am the Lord’s child. I will accept whatever He wants. May everything you said come true.” Instead of focusing on how this was possible, she switched over to who she was. “I know who I am. I am the Lord’s child. I am favored. I am blessed. I am anointed.”

Why don’t you do as Mary did and leave the how up to God and just stay focused on who you are. “Lord, thank You that You’re my Father and You’re taking me where I can’t go on my own.” The dreams in your heart may seem impossible, but the how is not up to you. The power of the Most High is going to work it out. Take the pressure off yourself. Quit living worried and frustrated. It’s not going to be by your strength, but by the Spirit of the living God.

A Prayer for Today

“Father, thank You that Mary could believe Your promise because she knew she was Your servant and child. Thank You that no word from You has ever failed. I believe that I am Your child and servant as well, and Your words to me will be fulfilled. In Jesus’ Name, Amen.”