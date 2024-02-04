In a historic move, First National Bank (FNB) Zambia Limited has announced the appointment of Ms. Kapumpe Chola as its new Chief Executive Officer (CEO), marking a significant milestone as she becomes the first female to hold this esteemed position. Kapumpe’s leadership tenure officially commenced on February 1, 2024, making her the second Zambian to take the helm at FNB Zambia.

FNB Zambia, a division of the FirstRand Group, stands as an award-winning entity, consistently achieving franchise growth and solidifying its position as a leading provider of innovative lifestyle, business, and corporate banking solutions in the Zambian market.

Expressing gratitude for the wide support she has received, particularly from the bank’s customers, Kapumpe stated, “I would like to thank the Board and management of FNB Zambia for entrusting me to lead a thriving organization that has remained passionate in serving the country over the last 14 years.”

With over 26 years of extensive banking experience, both within and outside the Zambian market, Kapumpe Chola is poised to guide FNB Zambia towards new heights of success. Her appointment reflects a commitment to diversity and inclusion in the banking sector, paving the way for more women to assume leadership roles.

Kapumpe shared her vision for FNB Zambia, pledging to drive excellence and provide value to individuals and businesses across various sectors. She emphasized the importance of supporting employees, communities, and stakeholders, in addition to contributing to efforts aimed at diversifying and growing the Zambian economy.

The appointment of Kapumpe Chola as the first female CEO of FNB Zambia signals a positive shift in the landscape of corporate leadership in the country. Her wealth of experience and dedication to the bank’s mission position her as a key figure in steering FNB Zambia towards continued success in the dynamic and evolving banking industry.