Charity Katanga, the former Deputy Inspector General of Police, has been handed a three-year prison sentence in a case where she was charged with the possession of 10 Higer buses believed to be proceeds of crime. The verdict was delivered by Lusaka Chief Resident Magistrate Davies Chibwili.

The case against Mrs. Katanga involved allegations of possessing property deemed to be proceeds of crime, valued at over USD $2 million. It was alleged that Mrs. Katanga, along with unidentified individuals, purchased 10 Higer buses between January 1, 2017, and June 6, 2022, using funds considered to be illicit.

In response to the sentencing, the Africa Parliamentarian Network Against Corruption (APNAC) Zambia Chapter welcomed the court’s decision. APNAC Chairman, Miles Bwalya Sampa, acknowledged Mrs. Katanga’s previous commendable service but emphasized the importance of holding individuals accountable for corruption.

Sampa expressed appreciation for the prosecutors’ efforts in securing a conviction and commended the judiciary for its accountability in corruption-related cases. He highlighted the pervasive impact of corruption on Zambia’s socio-economic landscape, stressing the need for swift and decisive action to address the issue.

While acknowledging the personal and familial implications of Mrs. Katanga’s conviction, Sampa underscored the broader significance of the verdict in deterring corruption within Zambia’s institutions. He urged all members of the law enforcement community to heed the message conveyed by Mrs. Katanga’s sentence and uphold integrity in their service to the nation.

Sampa urged the judiciary to expedite judgments on pending corruption cases, emphasizing that justice delayed only perpetuates injustice.

The sentencing of Charity Katanga serves as a poignant reminder of the ongoing battle against corruption in Zambia and the collective responsibility to uphold transparency and accountability at all levels of society.