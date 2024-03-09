The Chipata High Court has handed down a three-year prison sentence with hard labor to a 37-year-old man from Chipangali District after he pleaded guilty to manslaughter. Mathews Phiri, a resident of Chief Chanje’s area, was convicted for the stabbing death of Jason Banda, the husband of his lover.

Presiding over the case, Judge Koreen Zimba, who is sitting in Chipata, delivered the verdict after Phiri admitted to the reduced charge of manslaughter. The incident occurred in May 2022, when Phiri caused the death of Jason Banda.

According to the facts presented in court, the deceased had separated from his wife in January 2022 following a domestic dispute. On February 15, 2022, Banda discovered his wife in the company of Phiri, leading to a confrontation. During the altercation, Phiri fatally stabbed Banda with a knife, resulting in his death on May 18, 2022.

In his defense, Phiri’s counsel, Jonas Matende from Legal Aid, emphasized Phiri’s remorse and regret for his actions. However, despite the mitigation efforts, Judge Zimba ruled that Phiri be sentenced to three years in prison with hard labor, effective from the day of his arrest.