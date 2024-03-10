Today’s Scripture

Even before he made the world, God loved us and chose us in Christ to be holy and without fault in his eyes.

Ephesians 1:4, NLT

The Right Image of God

Friend, we all have made mistakes and done things we’re not proud of. We let the accuser remind us of how unworthy we are, how we should be ashamed of ourselves, how we don’t deserve God’s goodness. But do you know how God sees you? The apostle Paul says that before He made the world, God loved and chose us in Christ to be holy and without fault in His eyes. God loves you unconditionally and sees you without fault. How can this be? Because Christ already paid the price for your sins and failures. He sees you without fault, but that won’t benefit you the way it should if you don’t see yourself without fault.

Don’t let a wrong image of God keep you from the blessings, the joy, the favor that belong to you. Why don’t you drop the baggage of feeling unworthy and condemned and receive God’s love? He’s already forgiven your sins. Come fearlessly into His presence, knowing that strongholds of guilt and condemnation are being broken right now. Step up into His open arms and become all you were created to be.

A Prayer for Today

“Father, thank You that when the accuser tries to dump a load of guilt on me, I can say with authority, ‘Jesus paid the price.’ I am far from perfect, but You loved me and chose me in Jesus before You made the world. I am holy, blameless, and without a single fault. In Jesus’ Name, Amen.”

Joel Osteen Ministries