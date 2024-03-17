Today’s Scripture

Be alert and of sober mind. Your enemy the devil prowls around like a roaring lion looking for someone to devour.

1 Peter 5:8, NIV

Not a Lion, Like a Lion

Friend, even though our enemy was defeated when Jesus was crucified and rose from the dead, the challenge is that he makes a lot of noise, going about like a roaring lion. He’s not a lion. He can’t overpower you. He can’t control your destiny. He’s like a lion, which means he’s loud. He’ll roar negative thoughts, such as, “That sickness will be the end of you. You’ll never meet the right person. You’ve made too many mistakes. There’s nothing good in your future.” Do yourself a favor: Ignore the roar. Don’t believe his lies. When those thoughts come, just give him the zero sign. Remind him, “You have no power over me. You’ve already been defeated. Because I belong to God, I will walk in victory. I will live and not die. I will prosper and succeed. I will stay in peace in the midst of the storm.” When you know that what comes against you has already been defeated, it changes your outlook. You won’t live in fear, worried about your future, or let doubt hold you back. You’ll move forward knowing that God has already taken care of anything you face. The path has already been cleared.

A Prayer for Today

“Father, thank You that when the enemy is roaring, bombarding my thoughts with doubts and fears, I can resist him, firm in the faith. Thank You that he does not have any power over me. I declare that I will not be intimidated into backing down, and I will not believe the roar. In Jesus’ Name, Amen.”

Joel Osteen ministries