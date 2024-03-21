Former Home Affairs Minister Stephen Kampyongo’s wife, Wanziya Chirwa, has opened her defense in a matter where she and her husband are charged with possession of properties deemed to be proceeds of crime.

Ms. Chirwa, 43, testified before Principal Resident Magistrate Sylvia Munyinya that she and her husband have developed properties over successive years using family income.

During her testimony, Ms. Chirwa, who currently serves as the Chief Planner at the Ministry of Youth, Sport, and Art, stated that she was allocated a plot in Lusaka’s Foxdale area and a farm in Mikango areas of Chongwe district during her tenure as a Planner at the Ministry of Lands in 2007.

She further explained that the properties in question were developed through her salaries and her husband’s contributions. Ms. Chirwa highlighted that her job allowances and savings, especially during her Master’s Degree Scholarship in 2009 in the Netherlands, also contributed to the income spent on developing her properties.

Additionally, Ms. Chirwa mentioned that she inherited some properties from her late mother in 2002.

The couple faces 11 counts of possession of property worth 29 million Kwacha, which are alleged to be proceeds of crime, contrary to the Forfeiture of Proceeds of Crime Act Number 19 of 2010.

Mr. Kampyongo and his wife were arrested in October 2022 in connection with the case.

The defense’s opening testimony marks a significant development in the ongoing legal proceedings surrounding the allegations against the former Home Affairs Minister and his wife.