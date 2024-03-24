Today’s Scripture

You keep him in perfect peace whose mind is stayed on you, because he trusts in you.

Isaiah 26:3, ESV

Erase It and Replace It

Friend, what is your mind stayed on? What thoughts are you dwelling on throughout the day? Are your thoughts limiting you or empowering you? Are your thoughts stayed upon defeat and worry or upon victory, favor, breakthroughs, and abundance? Instead of keeping your mind stayed on your problems, on doubt, or on worry, keep it stayed on what God has promised you.

Here’s the simple principle: When a negative thought comes, erase it and replace it with a positive, faith-filled thought from God’s Word. Don’t leave your mind empty. Get your mind going in the right direction, and your life will go in the right direction. You’re going to draw in what you’re constantly thinking about. If you’re thinking “can’t do it” or “I’m not enough” or “this problem is too big” thoughts, you’re drawing in defeat. Why don’t you start erasing and replacing thoughts? How much further will you go, how much more of God’s favor will you see, if you guard your mind, if you are selective in what you’re dwelling on, if you keep it stayed on Him?

A Prayer for Today

“Father, thank You that there is a place in my mind where I can stay my thoughts on You and abide in peace. Help me to unclutter my mind of all the negative thoughts that have gotten in. I will do my part to stay in faith and let You step in and do Your part. In Jesus’ Name, Amen.”

Joel Osteen Ministries