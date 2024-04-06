In response to growing complaints from customers and the public, ZESCO spokesperson Matongo Maumbi has announced that the power utility will continue to review its load-shedding schedule on a weekly basis.

Maumbi stated that a team of technocrats meets weekly to assess the load-shedding schedules and make necessary adjustments based on feedback and lessons learned from the previous week’s implementation.

He further emphasized that the team is committed to exploring alternative measures to enhance electricity provision if the current rationing method fails to meet consumer demands.

Acknowledging the challenges faced by ZESCO, particularly with power switching issues in certain areas of Lusaka, Maumbi assured the public that efforts are underway to address these issues.

ZESCO implemented load shedding due to the severe drought affecting water levels in key reservoirs critical for electricity generation.

As the power utility strives to manage the impact of the drought and meet the energy needs of consumers, Maumbi reiterated ZESCO’s dedication to ensuring a reliable and efficient electricity supply.

Meanwhile the government has expressed sympathy for the broadcasting industry amidst the business disruption caused by load management measures implemented by ZESCO.

Information and Media Minister Cornelius Mweetwa conveyed the government’s stance during the 20th Broadcasting Anniversary celebration of 5FM Radio in Lusaka. Mweetwa stressed the importance for broadcasting stations to have standby power supply to prevent going off-air during load shedding periods.

Mweetwa, represented by Permanent Secretary Thabo Kawana, urged broadcasting stations to invest in alternative power sources to minimize downtime. He commended 5FM for its contributions to cultural diversity and inclusivity in the media landscape.

The Independent Broadcasting Authority (IBA) praised 5FM for maintaining professionalism and ethical conduct over its 20 years of operation. IBA Inspector Licensing and Compliance Thomas Mulenga encouraged the station to continue setting standards for upcoming media outlets.

Grace Phiri, Director of 5FM, expressed gratitude to the staff for their dedication amidst challenges.