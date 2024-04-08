Zindaba Soko, the former Chief Executive Officer of the Road Transport and Safety Agency (RTSA), has been acquitted of forgery charges after the state withdrew the case against him.

Soko had been facing charges of forging a National Registration Card (NRC) in the name of John Tembo, alongside Kelvin Smith Kisambara. The alleged forgery took place between January 1, 2023, and July 17, 2023.

The matter, which was being heard at the Lusaka Magistrates Court before Senior Resident Magistrate Irene Wishimanga, saw a sudden development when the state opted to withdraw the charges under Section 88 of the Criminal Procedure Code.

The decision to withdraw the charges brings an end to the legal ordeal faced by Soko and Kisambara in relation to the alleged forgery incident.

In another development at the same court session, the case involving opposition Forum for Development and Democracy President Edith Nawakwi, who is charged with kidnapping and threatening to kill Pheluna and Milton Hatembo, was adjourned to April 15 for trial.

Nawakwi appeared before the court for mention earlier today, with the proceedings adjourned to allow for adequate preparation for the upcoming trial.