Amidst a recent summons by the Ndola Police for his Good Friday sermon, Catholic Priest Father Andrew Chewe Mukosa has reiterated his unwavering dedication to social justice advocacy and emphasized that his message should not be exploited for political gain.

Fr. Chewa Mukosa clarified that his Easter message was solely focused on social justice issues and should not be misinterpreted or manipulated by any political party. He firmly asserted that he maintains no political affiliations and has not received any financial compensation from anyone. Additionally, he emphasized that he is not seeking any political position or monetary gain.

Addressing the situation, Fr. Chewa Mukosa stated that while his message has been shared and interpreted differently on social media platforms, he remains committed to advocating for social justice and speaking up for the marginalized in society. He expressed gratitude for the support received during this time, including the cancellation of his scheduled police summons on April 9, and thanked everyone involved, including the state and the public.

Fr. Chewa Mukosa’s Good Friday sermon, which highlighted concerns about the high cost of living, unemployment, and load shedding, resonated with many Zambians facing these challenges. However, his remarks attracted attention from authorities, leading to the police summon.

Fr. Chewa Mukosa reiterated his dedication to preaching social justice and affirmed his loyalty to his church. He emphasized the importance of peace and urged against exploiting his message for political advantage, emphasizing that he remains committed to his role as a priest advocating for the well-being of society’s least privileged members.