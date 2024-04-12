President Hakainde Hichilema has terminated the appointment of Zambia Public Procurement Authority –ZPPA- Director General, Idah Chella with immediate effect.

This is pursuant to Article 270 of the Constitution.

President Hichilema thanked Mrs. Chella for the service she rendered to the people of Zambia and wished her well in her future endeavours.

This is according to a statement issued by State House Chief Communications Specialist Clayson Hamasaka.