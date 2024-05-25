Authorities in China have implored African youths to maximise the China-Africa Cooperation to enhance social economic transformation on the continent.

Deputy Director General of the Department of Foreign Affairs of Zhejiang Province Chen Jiangfeng noted that the Chinese Government in partnership with African countries has created various knowledge exchange programmes which youths from Africa can leverage to improve their livelihoods and develop their countries.

Mr. Chen said this in Jinhua during the opening ceremony of the 8th China-Africa Youth Festival which has attracted 64 youth representatives from 52 African countries.

He stated that the population of youths in Africa is high hence youths are crucial to the China-Africa Cooperation.

“We anticipate our youths to make use of platforms like this festival to exchange ideas, deepen bilateral friendships and cultural exchange,” he said.

Mr. Chen observed that Africa and Jinhua city share a strong economic bond with trade between the two regions having exceeded US$36 billion in 2023.

He added that Jinhua city has established relationships with 528 African cities.

Earlier, Angolan-based African Youth Representative Mbamby Keane called on African leaders to strengthen their relations with China especially in areas where the countries need partnerships such as construction, technology, promoting entrepreneurship and fighting against social inequalities.

“Youths are the future leaders hence our presence here further cements the many years of relations that Africa will have with China,” Mr. Keane said.

Speaking in a separate interview, Zambian Youth delegate Samuel Ngwira applauded the Chinese Government for promoting the preservation of the Chinese culture among its citizens.

Mr. Ngwira observed that China has married modernisation to its culture thereby maintaining its identify.

“Despite being the world’s second largest economic giant, China has not drifted away from its culture. This is something we all can emulate since a nation without culture is dead,” he said.

Mr. Ngwira, who is also United Party for National Development (UPND) National Youth Secretary stated that African countries can also learn from China regarding the implementation of economic reforms which supersede political affiliations.

“The economic reforms devised by a particular administration are implemented regardless of who is in power in China. I look forward to a time when African countries and Zambia in particular will fully adopt a non-partisan approach to effecting national development,” he said.

Mr. Ngwira added that African youths should take advantage of the ties their leaders have forged and harness the China-Africa relations to bring about positive change on the continent.

[ZANIS]