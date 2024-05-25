Zambia joined the rest of the continent in commemorating Africa Freedom Day under the theme, “Educate and Skill Africa for the 21st Century: Building Resilient Education Systems for Increased Access to Inclusive, Lifelong Quality and Relevant Learning in Africa.” This year’s theme underscores the urgent need to revamp educational frameworks across Africa to meet the demands of the 21st century.

President Hakainde Hichilema addressed the nation, emphasizing the importance of creating resilient education systems capable of withstanding economic fluctuations, technological advancements, and societal changes. “This theme is both timely and appropriate,” President Hichilema said, “as it aligns closely with our vision here in Zambia to provide not only free education but also education that equips learners with the necessary skills to become future entrepreneurs and their own employers.”

The President highlighted the historical significance of Africa Freedom Day, a time to honor the selfless sacrifices of the founders of African nations who fought to free the continent from the shackles of colonialism. He pointed out that the freedom achieved by these pioneers remains incomplete without addressing the pervasive poverty that hampers economic growth across the continent.

“Our government is committed to building our nation’s economy and improving the livelihoods of our people,” President Hichilema affirmed. He called on all African nations to prioritize the development of resilient education systems that ensure increased access to inclusive, lifelong, quality, and relevant learning for all citizens.

The President’s message resonates with Zambia’s ongoing efforts to enhance its educational sector. By focusing on providing free education and fostering entrepreneurial skills, Zambia aims to prepare its youth to become self-reliant and contribute significantly to the nation’s economic development.

As Africa Freedom Day is celebrated, it serves as a reminder of the enduring need to address critical issues such as education and poverty.