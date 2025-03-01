A 26-year-old woman, who remains unnamed to shield her from stigma, recounted her shock, fear, and confusion upon seeing televangelist John Nundwe, also known as John General, unclothed. She was bewildered because the clergyman had visited her residence to offer prayers aimed at resolving her recurrent miscarriages.

The woman, referred to pseudonymously as Chisha, expressed that she never anticipated Mr. Nundwe, the leader of Miracle Impact Ministries International Church, would assault her, especially since he was accompanied by another man. “I was terrified and stunned. I wanted to flee, but he instructed me to stay because he intended to have intercourse with me. I was bewildered,” she stated, dressed in a blue and grey outfit with subtle makeup.

She detailed that the accused instructed his companion, who was seated in her living room, to retrieve a firearm to shoot her for refusing his advances. During the assault, her husband entered the spare bedroom, causing the accused to abruptly cease his actions.

This incident pertains to a case where Nundwe, 52, is charged with rape, alleged to have occurred on November 22, 2023. In her testimony, Chisha described her six-year struggle with miscarriages in her marriage. She discovered a television program featuring women who successfully conceived after seeking John General’s miraculous interventions and decided to pursue the same assistance.

Chisha informed her husband of her intention to seek help from the accused regarding their childlessness, to which he consented. In November 2023, after meeting the accused at his church, Chisha purchased anointing oil for K1,000 per bottle and anointing water. She was instructed to consume the oil thrice daily, sprinkle it around the house, and use it during cleaning.

Despite following these instructions, she did not conceive. Upon informing the accused, he offered to visit her home for prayers on a Wednesday, which her husband approved. However, the accused did not arrive on the agreed date due to other commitments. On the day he eventually visited, her husband was away obtaining a car part.

The accused arrived with a male associate and inquired about others present. “I told him I was alone. I went to the kitchen to check on my cooking and then returned to the living room. The pastor said he wanted to inspect the rooms in the house,” she recounted.

He began examining the rooms, starting with the first bedroom, while his companion remained in the living room. “I then went to the main bedroom to retrieve a Bible, notebook, and pen. While searching, the accused called me into the room he was in.” Standing at the doorway, Chisha was horrified to see Bishop Nundwe unclothed.

She wanted to escape, but he insisted she stay because he intended to have intercourse with her. “He summoned the man from the living room, who pushed me into the room where the Bishop assaulted me after removing my undergarments,” she testified.

For more details, visit the original article: https://www.lusakatimes.com/2023/11/25/popular-evangelist-bishop-john-general-arrested-for-rape/