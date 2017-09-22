Pictures of the week

5
93 views
First Lady Esther Lungu receives a bouquet of flowers from Honorary Consul of the Republic of Zambia  in Colorado Cherri Briggs on arrival in Denver, Colorado State for 2017 First Ladies Luncheon organized by Project C.U.R.E to raise funds for shipment of medical equipment to Zambia.
President addressing Zambians living in New York
First Lady Esther Lungu in a meeting with Project C.U.R.E Director Karen  Rosen (R) and Honorary Consul of the Republic of Zambia  in Colorado Cherri Briggs (L) when she arrived in Denver, Colorado State for 2017 First Ladies Luncheon organized by Project C.U.R.E to raise funds for shipment of medical equipment to Zambia
President Lungu meeting with USA assistant secretary of State for African Affairs Mr Donald Yamamoto
President Lungu being congratulated by President Museveni and UNAIDS director after his address on fast track: Quickening the pace to end AIDS
President Lungu being congratulated by President Museveni and UNAIDS director after his address on fast track: Quickening the pace to end AIDS
First Lady Esther Lungu receives a bouquet of flowers from Honorary Consul of the Republic of Zambia  in Colorado Cherri Briggs on arrival in Denver, Colorado State for 2017 First Ladies Luncheon organized by Project C.U.R.E to raise funds for shipment of medical equipment to Zambia.
President Lungu autographs the Book-Against All Odds
President greeting some of Zambians living in New York
Secretary to Cabinet Roland Msiska giving out the Report to stakeholders shortly after the launch of the Money Laundering, Terrorist Financing National Risk Assessment Report at Pamodzi Hotel
Bank of Zambia Director for currency and payments,Lazarous
Kamanga in a conversation with Head of Education at Zambia institute
of Banking and Financial Services,Esther Lwele during the 3rd Zambia
Institute of Banking and Financial Services conference in Lusaka

5 COMMENTS

    • vote

      Lombe, there is nothing wrong with that. In case you didn’t know, we even have Zambians who are Honorary Consuls of other countries. Do your research properly before you start exposing your ignorance. You chaps nowadays like commenting and criticising anything just for the sake of it but in the process expose your ignorance. Learn and observe and if you don’t understand anything research. Speech is silver….

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here