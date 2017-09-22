LifestylePhoto Gallery Pictures of the week September 22, 2017 5 93 views Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter tweet First Lady Esther Lungu receives a bouquet of flowers from Honorary Consul of the Republic of Zambia in Colorado Cherri Briggs on arrival in Denver, Colorado State for 2017 First Ladies Luncheon organized by Project C.U.R.E to raise funds for shipment of medical equipment to Zambia. President addressing Zambians living in New York First Lady Esther Lungu in a meeting with Project C.U.R.E Director Karen Rosen (R) and Honorary Consul of the Republic of Zambia in Colorado Cherri Briggs (L) when she arrived in Denver, Colorado State for 2017 First Ladies Luncheon organized by Project C.U.R.E to raise funds for shipment of medical equipment to Zambia President Lungu meeting with USA assistant secretary of State for African Affairs Mr Donald Yamamoto President Lungu being congratulated by President Museveni and UNAIDS director after his address on fast track: Quickening the pace to end AIDS President Lungu being congratulated by President Museveni and UNAIDS director after his address on fast track: Quickening the pace to end AIDS First Lady Esther Lungu receives a bouquet of flowers from Honorary Consul of the Republic of Zambia in Colorado Cherri Briggs on arrival in Denver, Colorado State for 2017 First Ladies Luncheon organized by Project C.U.R.E to raise funds for shipment of medical equipment to Zambia. President Lungu autographs the Book-Against All Odds President greeting some of Zambians living in New York Secretary to Cabinet Roland Msiska giving out the Report to stakeholders shortly after the launch of the Money Laundering, Terrorist Financing National Risk Assessment Report at Pamodzi Hotel Bank of Zambia Director for currency and payments,LazarousKamanga in a conversation with Head of Education at Zambia instituteof Banking and Financial Services,Esther Lwele during the 3rd ZambiaInstitute of Banking and Financial Services conference in Lusaka Loading...
I wonder if the First Lady was really comfortable in that pair of trousers. Ifyakukopa kopa ba mayo!!
It seems her wig was hurriedly placed on her head.
Overburdened Zambian taxpayers paying for all these parties?
Why is the white woman a Honorary Counsul for the the Republic of Zambia? What and who is a Honorary Counsul?
Lombe, there is nothing wrong with that. In case you didn’t know, we even have Zambians who are Honorary Consuls of other countries. Do your research properly before you start exposing your ignorance. You chaps nowadays like commenting and criticising anything just for the sake of it but in the process expose your ignorance. Learn and observe and if you don’t understand anything research. Speech is silver….