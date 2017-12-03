Videos and Audios Ghanaian President Akufo Addo’s timely message for Africa December 3, 2017 2 88 views Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter tweet Loading...
So true! Well put.Africa needs to start waking up.We have been downtrodden for so long.We need to find ways to fund ourselves and divorce ourselves from dependence on Dead Aid.
Kuffo’s message is so true and his eloquence reminds me of Mugabe. I truly hope he is doing his part to transform Ghana to Korea, Singapore etc….and not just great at speeches.