By Webby Banda

On 19th January 2021, Minister of Mines Richard Musukwa announced the Government’s strategic step to own 100 percent shares in Mopani Copper Mine through the state mining investment arm, ZCCM-IH. Before this development, the ownership structure of the mine initially constituted 90 percent shares owned by Carlisa investment and 10 percent owned by ZCCM-IH. Technical information of this deal seems to be masked with the Government having a monopoly of information. However, clear statements on this deal are those coming from the Minister’s speech and other sources regarding the interest and principal payment of the transaction debt ($1.5 billion).

From the Ministers speech, the three main features of the transaction are (taken as verbatim):

The $4.8 billion loan owned by MCM has been agreed to be reduced to $1.5 billion. MCM as an asset was owing loans amounting to $4.8 billion from Glencore (Bermuda), Glencore International and Carlisa. The sale price is $1. The 1.5 billion transaction debt is to be repaid through an off-take agreement granted to Glencore international using 10% percent of the production. That means the loan will be repaid between 10 to 17 years depending on the price of copper.

According to other sources, the following are some of the features of the transaction in terms of the payment process of the transaction debt (1.5 Billion dollars).

Interest payment of the debt will be capitalised for the first three months and thereafter paid quarterly at LIBOR + 3% The principal amount will be settled using the following dual mechanism:

(a) 3% of the gross revenue of MCM (2021-2023) and 10 – 17.5% of gross revenue thereafter

(b) 33.3% of EBITDA minus (taxes + changes in working capital + royalty payments + interest + principal payment in the first mechanism)

Who does this deal benefit?

Assessing the first point under the minister’s speech, it is quite clear that Glencore borrowed itself money for the operations of MCM. It is important to stress that multinational enterprises borrow themselves money to dodge tax payments. This subsequently translates into serious revenue leakages in the mining sector. The immediate question that remains unanswered is the value of the loan. How confident is the government that this loan has not been overpriced at the benefit of Glencore?

Did government undertake comprehensive financial due diligence to ascertain the true value of this loan? Another question that is to be answered is whether this approach to mine valuation (which seems to be a cost approach) is the best when valuing production properties like MCM? The best-known method of valuing production properties is the income approach particularly using a Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) analysis.

Looking at the sketchy details of this deal one can safely conclude that Glencore has transmitted all technical and market risk to ZCCM-IH and is to benefit from the riskless docile position of debt servicing by ZCCM-IH and arbitrage opportunity emanating from having buying rights on copper output. The trend of undervaluing and overpricing of mining assets will continue in perpetuity if the country does not craft its own mineral asset valuation code.

This does not involve reinventing the will because the government can easily fine-tune and adopt one of the international codes and pass it into law. When this is done the country will have a proper guideline on mining asset valuation. This is a matter that CTPD has been advocating for over the recent years.

Is the loan settlement mechanism sustainable?

Assessing the third point under the minister’s speech and two points from other sources it is still not clear whether the interest and principal payment shall be based on 10, 90, or 100 percent production. Also, it is still not clear as to what happens when ZCCM-IH defaults in servicing the principal and interest amounts.

Does Glencore repossess some of the mine assets? What are the agreed penalty charges if any? Will the principal amount be paid on a quarterly or annual basis? However, from the loan servicing mechanism, it appears the payment process will be self-serviced by the mining asset thus not exerting pressure on national coffers. Answering the question of whether this will be sustainable or not, well it depends on the production volume and copper price cycle over the agreed loan payment period.

Does the $1.5 billion transaction debt add to the current debt stock of Zambia?

We must appreciate the fact the debt is sitting on ZCCM-IH books and not the Ministry of Finance. This being so, it means the debt is to be wholly serviced by ZCMM-IH and not tax revenue from government coffers. However, we are of the view that the IMF and other creditors will closely watch this development in the negotiation process of a bailout package.

Can Zambia run its mines?

The idea of Zambia gaining strategic ownership of national assets such as mines is an important one. At least it sets a benchmark for running other mines. However, we must appreciate the fact that each mining project is unique with different cost and production profiles, technical features, and technology.

When it comes to the technical management of the mines, Zambia has a large technocrat’s base to support this. However, most state-managed business projects fail because of mismanagement arising from political interference, inefficiencies, and corruption. Just like in the nationalisation era the state failed to keep the mines afloat because of a lack of recapitalisation emanating from poor management. However, it must be mentioned that lower copper prices had a great effect too.

What is the way forward?

Looking at the circumstances in which the deal was negotiated it was unavoidable given the threat made by Glencore to place the mine on care and maintenance. This could have resulted in a loss of more than 15,000 jobs and this could have subsequently sent ripple effects to other businesses linked to mining. Considering this is an election year government could not trade the job losses with care and maintenance.

In going forward, we can only hope and trust that the government manages the MCM asset in the best interest of the people. This should gravitate towards poverty reduction which can be achieved through policy frameworks like local content. We further hope that the Mine shall be free from political interference and corruption. We also hope that trained and competent geologists, mining engineers, metallurgical engineers, and other skilled personnel shall be at the helm of the management process.