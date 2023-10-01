In a passionate call to action, Fr. Bernard Kapembwa, the Director of Social Programmes and Projects for the Catholic Diocese of Ndola, has urged humanity to show greater respect and care for the environment, asserting that human beings have been cruel to the Earth’s natural gifts.

Speaking during a special celebration for Care for Mother Earth Day at St. Anthony Parish in Mikomfwa, Luanshya, Fr. Kapembwa emphasized the need to recognize the sanctity of God’s creation and to take responsibility for preserving and nurturing it.

Fr. Kapembwa pointed out that the evidence of humanity’s cruelty to the environment is abundant, citing the widespread cutting down of trees, the burning of vegetation, and the indiscriminate killing of animals. He emphasized that, according to the divine declaration, everything created by God is good, emphasizing the importance of preserving both plant and animal life.

Moreover, Fr. Kapembwa stressed the significance of maintaining cleanliness in the environment, which contributes to overall well-being and sustainability.

Following the Mass, Catholic Christians embarked on a collective effort to address environmental issues by picking up solid waste around the church premises, a symbolic act of commitment to environmental stewardship. The campaign continued as they moved to Mikomfwa Main Market, where they engaged in sensitization efforts, delivering messages on the importance of environmental conservation through speeches and discussions.

Sister Euphrasia Chanda, the Ecology Coordinator for the Franciscan Sisters, called for heightened advocacy and awareness campaigns surrounding environmental protection. She underscored the urgency of the issue, emphasizing that safeguarding the environment is essential for the well-being of present and future generations.

Luanshya Mayor Charles Mulenga echoed these sentiments, highlighting that caring for the environment is a shared responsibility that transcends individual beliefs and affiliations. He also expressed his concern about the adverse effects of global warming, urging greater commitment to addressing climate-related challenges.

The event served as a poignant reminder of the moral duty of individuals and communities to respect and protect the environment. The call to action resonated with attendees, as they pledged to be mindful stewards of the Earth’s precious resources.