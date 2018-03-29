1.1997 Zambia’s First President Kenneth Kaunda was arrested for 5 months on trumped up charges by the MMD government under president Frederick Chiluba.He served time at Mukobeko maximum prison before President Chiluba buckled under pressure from world leaders and placed former President Kaunda under house arrest

2.2009 Zambia’s Second president Frederick Chiluba was arrested on theft charges by the MMD government under President Levy Mwanawasa.

He was later acquitted

3.2009 Former President Chiluba’s wife,Regina was arrested for possession of stolen property including a Television set.She was later acquitted.

4.2010 As opposition leader Michael Sata and his supporters were teargassed by police at DEC offices.

5.2010 Father Bwalya arrested for conduct likely to cause breach of peace

6.2011 Former Labour minister in the MMD government sentenced to 2 years imprisonment after K2.1billion was found buried at his farm.He has later a released from prison on medical grounds.

7.2011 MMD cadres arrested for beating up a journalist

8.2012 Police raid Former Vice President George Kunda’s farm and seize mealie meal bags,sewing machines and bicycle pumps

9. 2012 Police clash with UPND cadres after the police threw a teargas canister in a room filled with UPND officials

10.2012 Nevers Mumba arrested for issuing an “alarming” statement

11. 2012 Nevers Mumba arrested at Kamfinsa prison for “unlawful” assembly

12.2013 The PF government under President Michael Sata cancelled Former president Rupiah Banda's diplomatic passport.

13.2013 Former President Rupiah Banda had his immunity removed but it was later restored in 2016

14.2013 Mazabuka UPND Member of parliament Gary Nkombo and seven UPND supporters arrested on trumped up charges of murder.They were later acquitted

15.2013 President Sata refused to recognise Henry Sosala as chief of the Bemba people and sent

500 armed paramilitary to chitimukulu’s palace.Chitimukulu was banished from his palace to live in a hut.

16.2013 PF government cracked down on anti-government news websites

17.2013 Professor Clive Chirwa,Zambia Railways chief Executive Officer arrested over rent money and was acquitted two years later.

18.2016 Nevers Mumba arrested for criminal trespass

19.2016 UPND President and vice President arrested in Luanshya

20.2016 UPND Vice president Geoffrey Mwamba arrested for “proposing” violence

21.2016 Journalists arrested for conduct likely to cause breach of peace

22.2016 Police shoot dead female UPND supporter

23.2017 UPND president Hakainde Hichilema was arrested for treason and later the PF government under President Edgar Lungu buckled to pressure from world leaders to release the opposition leader

24.2018 Former minister in the PF government and Roan member of parliament detained and denied bail by police upon his arrived from South Africa where he went for medical treatment.After being kept at court offices all day for bail hearing without access to medical attention he collapsed and was rushed to the University Teaching Hospital

25.2018 MMD President Nevers Mumba sentenced to 3 months simple imprisonment for giving false information to a police officer

