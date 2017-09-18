Local Government and Housing Minister Vincent Mwale has attempted to shield government from the controversial procurement of 42 fire tenders at a cost of US$42 million.
And investigations have shown that Grand View International Limited, the firm awarded the tender to supply government with the 42 fire engines is owned by President Edgar Lungu’s close business associate Bokani Soko.
On 3rd December 2015, Ministry of Local Government and Housing Head of Procurement and Supplies Unit Charles K. Chisanga, awarded a US$42 million contract for to 42 fire fighters to Grand View International Ltd.
A search at confirmed that Grand View International Ltd Directors are Bokani Soko and Quintino Soko.
A number of stakeholders have questioned contract sum and accused government of lack of priorities for paying US$42 million for 42 fire engines which translates to US$1 million per one fire engine.
But Local Government Minister Vincent Mwale has defended government from the criticism saying there was no cabinet minister who had a hand in the procurement process.
Mr Mwale said Cabinet has no role in the procurement adding that tenders are never tabled in cabinet meeting.
He said cabinet meetings only discussed contraction of loans and not tender procurement.
Mr Mwale who is also Chipangali Member of Parliament was responding to questions from Zambians on Twitter who asked him to clarify how government approved the procurement.
The Local Government Minister has since promised to issue a ministerial statement in Parliament on the issue.
“I fully understand and that is why I see the need for me to do a comprehensive statement to parliament and afford MPs an opportunity to ask,” he said.
Mr Mwale disclosed that all procurements are handled by Permanent Secretaries up to a certain threshold and those beyond thresholds are referred to the Zambia Public Procurement Authority (ZPPA).
“A PS has a ceiling and beyond that ceiling it’s got to go to ZPPA and that’s the ultimate, they handle any amount. There is nothing beyond them, “he said.
Mr Mwale however admitted that the Ministries initiate all procurements.
“Yes, initiated by the line Ministry and by the procurement officers then the controlling offers ultimately. My point was that it’s not Cabinet. Have you ever wondered why it was only controlling officers that appeared and still appear before the Committee (Public Accounts Committee)? Because they procure and not politicians.”
Mr Mwale also castigated Roan Member of Parliament Chishimba Kambwili for speaking out against the procurement of fire tenders now that he is not a Minister.
“Well let’s say any former Minister. I thought he might be more believable because of his stance on government at the moment. Cabinet doesn’t get involved in procurement of any project no matter the size, such things are not tabled. ZPPA is the authority. Ask Kambwili,” he said.
And investigations have revealed that the trucks were bought in 2015 by Grand View International, a company owned by Bokani Soko, a close business associate of President Lungu.
Further investigations also showed that most tenders submitted ranged from $15m to $19m but Grand View International ended up getting the tender at a whopping $42 million.
And one of the companies that tendered and objected to the 42 million tender even brought in manufacturers of the fire trucks to come and explain the costs of all specifications required stated that the highest one could spend US$ 19 million for the 42 trucks including all the taxes, insurance and shipping.
Some critics have pointed out that the recent spate of fires that have hit markets in Zambia were deliberately calculated to justify the procurement of the 42 fire fighters.
Wow ba corrupt PF naimwe, yet they loudly came on the scene in 2011 lying that they were allergic to corruption.
Wow! Kambwili didn’t do any wrong by speaking out!! Iwe ka Vincent just tell us why those things are very expensive
How can cabinet have no role? Mr. minister it means you are not worthy to be a minister.
Corrupt rats from Eastern Province…. disgraceful human beings
Zambians are christians, they will just go to church and ask God to help them. everything will be ok. meanwhile that mwale boy and his friend edgar will be laughin all the way to the bank. they will even attend the prayers to help zambia riding in the latest range rovers and all. ati peaceful nation? kuti? its a nation full of docile and indoctrinated human beings whose minds have been captured by crazy religious beliefs ati christian nation. thats why everything, ni forgive and pray. anso tamulachula ba kapala imwe. wait and see!!! ka tasila takabwelela nako shtango nomba kabili chali boboka kuli ba wishi pa zed. ni steal and get rich in an hour.
If someone can steal millions from a widow, until his lawyer practicing licence got cancelled, what can stop him from looting $millions from treasury where “nobody is getting hurt”.
PF is stealing through over-inflated tenders whilst sinking the country into serious debt. Just look at $1.2 Billion for 300km Lusaka dual-carriage.
What is wrong with that?
Straight case for public inquiry, BUT guess what it will be the some cartel handle the case. This is grand scale – C O R R U P T I O N.
And to think there will be a carder who will work up this morning and support this! I can almost understand the motivation of the thieves, greed. But PF carders, what motivates you to support wrong things even as your poor relatives sleep hunger and die of preventable causes in hospitals because there is no medicine. There must be a special place in hell for your kind. Meanwhile mulandu siu ola
UPND is not happy that the fires its has been starting will quickly be pit off hence the insults on the PF
I think Mwale is part and parcel of this corruption. It’s clear. Zambia is a good country with alot of money but the problem the government is captured by few greedy individuals like Mwale.
The biggest problem in zambia we don’t have true opposition parties to expose the government. UPND is hopeless number one!
Indeed UPND must bear the blame for this. Where are their checks & balances in all this?
Very true. UPND is busy bla bla bla about rubbish which ain’t important ignoring real issues like this one. Very useless and hopeless opposition.
Look at the PF kaponya rats now trying to blame UPND even when corruption is consuming them from top to bottom.. ..
Form your own party. It’s that simple. And when you do, UPND will have fought for your protection against persecution assuming you rub a raw nerve on Jonathan.
This is the beggining of the government to be accountable for the money that they are plundering. All Zambians should now stand up and seek clarification on this fire tending saga. The road money should also be scrutinised properly.
Lungu will just ignore everyone and continue as usual with the PF kaponya rats dancing and clapping on LT to his every move….
Cursed be he that steals from the poor! He shall pay 7 times back. May another take his place
The tender documents indicate that completion should have been with 32 weeks [8 months]. As Bokani et al. have failed to fulfil the contractual obligations, all monies should be refunded with interest immediately.
The money is allready eaten up.
Lets Go. They Are Now Distancing Themselves Ka. Time Is Coming When All Allerged Corruption Scandals Will Be Explained In The Courts Of Law. Not On Twitter Or Parliament Through Ministerial Statements Where Mr.Mwale Will Just Lie And Tell Lies In That House.
Around This Time In 2022 All Of You Corrupt Chaps Will Be Rotting In Chimbokaila Zambians Are Tired With Your Embezzlements Of Public Funds.
When u start the fire plz see it to the end.
Let there be clarity and thse that have started the investigations shud nt tire bt see to it that everything is explained.
Country men and women of mother Zambia, this is crazy. I have never heard of a fire tender costing this much. Even the Hercules Trucks used in Nchanga open pit to haul ore do not cost this much. This is daylight robbery. Stealing whilst we are all watching. HH should push for a special investigation into this scandal. The Government is distancing itself from this one great scandal. How can that be. This tender was carried out by the Government wing. Scandalous PF Government.
I am having trouble understanding what he means by “government.”
Unbelievable, paying 42 million $ where one could have paid 19 million $. What type of trucks are those?
ACC Is Toothless When Zambians Are Crying For Investigations Over Allerged Theft Of Public Money. Lets Just Hire Scortland Yard Or FBI To Come And Investigate This Fire Tender Scandal And Lusaka-Ndola Dual Carriageway. People Will Be Arrested Within A Week Or So. So That Hon.Mwale And Hon.Chitotela Explain This In The Courts Of Law.
I Admire How Brazil Government Treat Their Officials Who Are Allerged To Be Corrupt.
Lungu can not allow any investigations…
This is very unfortunate. This issue should not be politicized but it is a matter of moral responsibility be it PF or UPND. Who would allow such callous extravagance at the expense of development? If Sata were alive today (MHSRIP) he would not condone such carelessness and sheer disregardful of tenets of good governance.But as usual, Edgar won’t do anything and we know why. Kambwili has blown the trumpet, now its up to the anti corruption commission to do its job. Shameless misfits masquerading as leaders.
Lungu controll all investigative wings….he can not allow any investigations…..
The father of corruption, another one.
You can not justify corruption. We have a full minister, probably 2 deputy ministers and a PS whose appointment is politically motivated, so what is bwana Vincent talking about. Ba Vincent you looked special but money has corrupted you as well.
Just seeing the name Bokani Soko makes me convinced that there is clear case of grand corruption here. Soko is a young lawyer who only yesterday was scrounging for drinks and traveling by minibus. Overnight, he has become a multimillionaire with ownership of Courtyard Hotels in Livingstone in Lusaka and taking a controlling interest in Lusaka Dynamos football club, and owning countless other real estate properties in Lusaka and beyond! I smell a rat!
I’m PF but guys you can’t purchase 1 vehicle at a cost of $1milion tefitu.Takwaba!!What’s there on that machine?iwe ba PF please twapapata.We don’t want this country to be led by selfish individuals.Have mercy for Zambias who are taxed heavily.We now paying toll gets everywhere,electricity high,road tax and fuel high.salaries are heavily taxed.what are zambians going to get webantu.please ba lungu u can’t procure vehicles at that cost.Those trucks were bought in south africa and it’s impossible to buy a a fire truck at $1million.I’m worried.
When we were telling you this you were laughing and calling us jealous UPND caders…….just keep on with you support for grand corruption.
You can not love the preacher but hate his preaching………
This government is corrupt, but what do you expect when RB is their godfather? Corruption is what RB and Dora Sility believe in and you are surprised when what was condemned in MMD is exactly what is happening in the new PF? Nubian Princess and all the other party sycophants are ok with this rotten PF which is very different from the original one.
If what we are reading about this procurement of fire tenders is true, my God my God we are headed for trouble!! I also could not believe that a fire engine could cost $1m as much as I know very well that fire engines cost a lot money